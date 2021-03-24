Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation thank Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for including bold tobacco prevention measures in their revised state budget proposal. The Walz/Flanagan revised budget proposal released today invests $8 million a year in tobacco prevention and treatment and closes tax loopholes on e-cigarettes.
Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan championed bold policy changes to protect health and Minnesota kids. Investing in proven prevention and treatment strategies will help adults quit and stop youth addiction before it starts.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation is a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth smoking and ending tobacco’s harm for good. The coalition urges lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach to reduce youth tobacco use, including increasing tobacco prices, ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products and investing in tobacco prevention programs.
Dedicated funding is urgently needed to address Minnesota’s stalled adult smoking rates and the youth tobacco epidemic. For the past 20 years ClearWay Minnesota, the foundation created with 3 percent of the tobacco settlement, has provided the majority of funding for tobacco prevention in Minnesota. ClearWay Minnesota will sunset at the end of 2021, leaving a gap in prevention resources.
Last month, the Minnesota Department of Health released findings from the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey that show the youth e-cigarette epidemic continues. One in five Minnesota high-schoolers reported using e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, and 70 percent of youth e-cigarette users reported signs of dependence. While Minnesota has achieved historically low levels of youth smoking, e-cigarette use has wiped out decades of progress to reduce youth tobacco rates.
Meanwhile, tobacco taxes and settlement fees are a huge source of revenue, yet the state invests very little in prevention programs. Last year, Minnesota collected nearly $760 million in tobacco revenue and spent only 1 percent of that total on commercial tobacco prevention and treatment. In addition, two major tobacco companies recently reached a settlement to pay Minnesota $81 million in unpaid tobacco settlement fees by March 31, 2021. When the state receives these recouped settlement fees, the Governor’s budget directs $8 million a year to prevention and treatment. The proposal is similar to a strategy pursued by Minnesota lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. Their bills (HF1410/SF1484) would dedicate $15 million a year from recouped settlement payments to tobacco prevention and treatment.
The COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the need for strong tobacco prevention and treatment programs, since smokers are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. To make matters worse, communities targeted by the tobacco industry, including Black and Indigenous Minnesotans, are some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation supports several bipartisan bills that will invest an additional $15 million a year in tobacco prevention and treatment. The Legislature could invest recouped settlement fees (HF1410/SF1484), appropriate general funds (HF569/SF684) or dedicate cigarette tax revenues (HF 572/SF 743) to boost underfunded tobacco prevention programs at the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Walz/Flanagan budget proposal also closes loopholes on e-cigarette taxes and conforms the state to new federal regulations on e-cigarette sales. Price can be a powerful tool to reduce youth tobacco use, since young people are two to three times more responsive than adults are to tobacco price increases.
Molly Moilanen is Vice President at ClearWay MinnesotaSM and Co-Chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.