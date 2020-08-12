Girls take to the trails at Tioga

Bike team has seen participation double among boys and girls in last three years
Girls dominated the trails at Tioga Recreation Area for the first Girls Group Ride through Itasca Area Community Education in July. The Tioga Trailblazers team has grown from eight riders in 2018, 18 riders in 2019 and 33 and counting this year. Half of the team is sixth-seventh graders with the oldest being tenth grade. “The future looks bright,” comments Coach Sheri Schrock who expects participation to double again next year.
