The Greater Itasca VoTech/Community College Scholarships were also established in 2010 by Mary Jo Gibbons. The establishment of these awards created the first proactive workforce scholarships at the Foundation. The entire Gibbons family: MaryJo, Shelly, Tom and Cami, Renee and Michael got together to address the future needs of the community – and providing scholarships for Vocational and Technical training is another answer for how the Gibbons family helps to develop our communities.
Greater Itasca VoTech / Community College
The Greater Itasca VoTech and Community College Scholarships are specifically designed for students pursuing a career in a vocational, technical or other field of work that requires a two-year degree, certification or other types of specific credentials.
Keely Bozich
When I was younger, I always knew I wanted to have a career that would deal with doing stuff with animals. I wanted to be a part of an ASPCA when I was older, a Veterinarian, a person who worked at animal shelters, and then I decided that I would love to become a Veterinary Technician. I am currently going to college to become a Veterinary Technician and I absolutely love the program! I am going into my second year of college, and I enjoy every day that I get to learn something new about animals that I never knew before.
Greenway Spanish
Greenway Spanish Scholarships are offered to students graduating from Greenway High School who have excelled in the study and use of the Spanish language. Just getting a bunch of good grades on paperwork does not cut it. The following students habla español all over the place.
Hallie Shevich
It is important to me to fulfill my goals because they are milestones on my journey for educational success. My next big goal is to get a bachelor’s degree in business administration. I would like to further my education in business administration because I believe if I invest in myself, I will be more successful.
As a natural leader, I believe being in business administration will compliment my personality. When I start my career in business administration, my biggest goal is to help people do their best. In my junior year of high school, I had to evaluate where I was educationally, socially and mentally. Then I had to look at what makes me happy and how my personality plays into the whole situation. In the end, I had to make a life goal based on myself. Hallie is attending Bemidji State University, and is interested in working in the business side of a hospital, bank or court system.
Libby Vekich
I am very interested in the field of medicine. With the world constantly changing, medicine offers a variety of challenges. My ultimate goal is to become a dermatologist in a rural setting, focusing heavily on patient care.
I know the field of dermatology is very competitive, and it requires at least 12 years of schooling. I am dedicated to this process, and am willing to accept the challenge. I am a very hard worker. I have been ranked number two or three in my class my entire high school years, and I have had a job since I was 15 years old. My work ethic is going to be beneficial in helping me to achieve my dreams. I am also very passionate about family and family values.
The Community Foundation wishes all of these students success in the upcoming academic year.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the good work we do, and to include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner. What is your legacy? For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
