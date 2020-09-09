Itasca County and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe partner for impactful cultural family solutions
Itasca County and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have recently announced a new partnership to serve justice-inovolved youth and families. It is made possible in part with financial support from Bush Foundation.
Born out of a desire to achieve better outcomes for families touched by the judicial system, this project seeks to design a new approach that is more responsive to the needs of the entire family, not simply the individual in court on a particular day.
In particular, this project will address the disparate impact on impoverished communities and on tribal communities. To improve outcomes in child welfare and juvenile delinquency cases, and reduce the high numbers of probation revocations for American Indians, the reasons for disparities in the justice system must be identified and addressed.
As part of the judicial system response to address these disparities, this effort will work diligently to get input from individuals and families impacted by the system and work to ensure those voices are heard as solutions are designed.
Judge Paul Day of the Leech Lake Tribal Court states the “Leech Lake Tribal Court is committed to the whole family intervention solution project and is looking forward to working on this ground-breaking effort.”
He describes the potential he sees in the project in this way: “All families have strengths that can be a powerful source of healing and wellness – if only those strengths can be identified and encouraged. Sometimes the family strength is a grandparent who has lived a happy and healthy life. Other families have traditions that are a source of pride, such as harvesting wild rice or making regalia for their traditional dances. When we work with the family to identify strengths, workable solutions can be identified that are achievable for the family.”
The project team is being led by Judge Korey Wahwassuck. Judge Wahwassuck served as a tribal court judge for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe from 2006 until 2013 when she was appointed by Governor Mark Dayton to serve as Minnesota District Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District.
According to Judge Wahwassuck, “We believe a more coordinated approach that includes the voices of families will identify underlying causes and develop new and innovative approaches that result in better outcomes.”
