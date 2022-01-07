Gail E. Newland 1945 - 2022

Gail E. Newland, age 76, of Warba, MN passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN with her family at her side.
Born in Aitkin, Minnesota in 1945, Gail graduated from Aitkin High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Derwood Newland and together raised their family of three children.
Gail enjoyed working as a cosmetologist and pharmacy technician at Reed Drug Store for many years. She later worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Walmart for over 15 years before retiring. Gail was known to be very knowledgeable, helpful, reliable, passionate, and compassionate in everything she did.
Gail had an endearing love for life, family, and adventure, all 3 often intertwined. Gail’s extroverted and infectious personality would always make those around her smile and many times wind up rolling on the floor laughing. Whether it was grabbing your hand to start dancing and serenading you or kicking you under the table when playing games, she always made life entertaining. When you visited her, you could always count on being served a feast, she was an amazing cook and always wanted to make sure you got enough to eat! Every holiday she planned the meals and decorated the table so beautifully, it was a piece of art.
Her passion for travel (specifically the warm areas) was an integral part of her life. Her and Woody traveled all over the country seeking beaches, fishing and just the beauty of nature. These passions she shared with all of her family taking their children and grandchildren on once in a lifetime trips. Through these vacations they developed beautiful strong relationships and memories with their grandchildren which they will always hold dear.
She lived life to the fullest enjoying water skiing, swimming, and beach volleyball into her 70’s and always loved singing hymns and songs, including some of her favorites like “Jolene”, and “These Boots are made for Walking”.
Her legacy will live on through the moments she created and intentionally made by living life to the fullest and enjoying and seeing all of God’s creation. She will be missed greatly.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Agnes Miller; son-in-law, Wayne Hanson; sister, Ruth Dahlman; and brothers, Terrance Miller, Leroy Miller, and Keith Miller.
She is survived by her husband - the love of her life for more than 59 ½ years, Derwood “Woody”; children, Dena Hanson, Trent (Kathie) Newland, and Robin Newland (Ben Johnson); grandchildren, Janna (Nathan) Lorenson, Zack Hanson (Krystle Klipping), Chelsie Hanson, Bailey (Tyler) Porter, Paige Newland (Jon Shoemaker), Colter (Amber) Williams, and Grady Williams; great grandchildren, Kylyn, Joslyn, and Blake Hanson and Arlo Porter; brother-in-law, Jim (Jackie) Dahlman; sister-in-law, Barb Miller; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will be planned for the summer.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
