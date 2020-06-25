Friends of the Library hosts pop-up book sale

Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library with Itasca Life Options will be hosting a Pop-Up Book Sale on Wednesday, July 1 from 11 to 6 p.m. outdoors in the parking lot of Itasca Life Options. Directions: From Hwy. 2, turn left on CR 63, cross the Skallman Bridge, continue to Commercial Drive which is a right turn. The address is 25139 Commercial Drive. Itasca Life Options is located behind the mini-storage buildings.
To respect all other shoppers and volunteers, customers are asked to wear masks as they come to shop. Volunteers will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Tables will be spread out so that there is distance between shoppers.
There will be mysteries, westerns, romance, as well as general fiction and some nonfiction. There is a nice supply of children’s books.
Crafted by Itasca Life Options, whose Central Square Mall store has been closed because of Covid 19, will have a pop-up sale of some of their specialty products. Handcrafted gift items, epoxy coasters, summer decor, and jewelry will be available as well as their famous Fire Starters. This is a perfect time to stock up on the starters so summer evenings have the friendly glow of campfires. Itasca Life Options is dedicated to providing opportunities to adults with physical and developmental disabilities for more than 50 years,
Friends is NOT looking for more books at this time. The Library is not currently open for collection, sorting, or storage. Library services are limited to the on-line ordering and drive-by pick-up of the books. This sale is using books that were already at the library. We are not able to accept used books at this time. If the sale runs smoothly FOL may explore other options. FOL knows that folks have been cleaning, sorting, and hoping to donate used books. This is usually the time that requests are made for books, puzzles, and games for the large annual sale in conjunction with Tall Timber Days. Just as Tall Timber Days and the Itasca County Fair have been cancelled due to Covid 19, so has the large sale in the mall. There is no way to safely hold the sale inside while maintaining safe physical distances and sanitation standards for volunteers, shoppers and books. FOL hope that this pop-up sale will be the start of keeping used books in community circulation. The sales are a win-win operation: donors can pass on their gently-used books, buyers have new reading materials to enjoy, and Friends of the Library raises funds to support programs at the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.