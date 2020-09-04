Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Sept. 9. Friends of the Library are hosting another Pop-Up Book Sale. The sale, with the support of Itasca Life Options, will be even better than the sale in July. The sale, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of Itasca Life Options, will feature a wide assortment of used books, puzzles and games. Itasca Life Options is located at 25139 Commercial Drive, behind the mini-storage buildings on CR 63.
There will be a special section on books focused on fall holidays and decorations as well as a display of Christmas books. The past two years FOL held a pop-up holiday book sale on the opening of deer season/craft weekend. Because of Covid 19 most of the big craft sales have been cancelled, the Library remains closed for regular in-person service, so this sale is the opportunity to stock up on reading material for the coming cool weather and your holiday needs.
Itasca Life Options, dedicated to providing opportunities to adults with physical and developmental disabilities for more than 50 years, will have tables of their special crafts including Fire Starters. Artists have been working with clay, paper and paint,shells and beads, creating objects to decorate your home, jewelry to decorate your body, as well note cards and special surprises.
Adding to the festive day North Star Women’s Club will have their annual bake sale.
The Green Door Food Truck will be on the grounds offering items for lunch as well as treats. The truck has been making appearances around Grand Rapids and this is a chance to meet this new business, have a nibble and beverage.
All the books will be outside, on well-spaced tables. Shoppers are asked to wear masks and be respectful of other patrons. Hand sanitizer will be available and all volunteers will be wearing masks. Masks will be available, provided by Elder Circle.
FOL is not requesting additional books at the present time. Space for sorting and storage remains a problem. Since the Library remains closed the used book store is also closed which was a primary outlet for the donated books. Sanitation and safety remain a priority.
Friends of the Library raises funds to support programs at the library. Emphasis has been on the Children’s Library and ways to make resources and programming available to children while the library remains closed. FOL purchased the books that appear in the story boards along the river path behind the library. This display is a joint project of the Grand Rapids Library Foundation and FOL.
