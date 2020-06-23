AEOA and Kootasca will be holding a free produce food event on June 25 in Grand Rapids and Deer River. Estimated start time is 3:30 p.m. subject to change based on delivery. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before the event starts.

To receive a box, individuals should make less than 300 percent of the federal poverty limit or have an urgent need due to COVID-19. https://aspe.hhs.gov/2020-poverty-guidelines

First come, first served. Available until gone.

In Grand Rapids the event will be held in the parking lot across from Central Square Mall by M&H. Approach from 3rd St. NW, enter the lot by 1st Ave. NW, leave by M&H.

In Deer River, the distribution will be in the Cenex office parking lot next to the Cenex station.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments