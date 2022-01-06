Freddie “Fred” R. Matzdorf 1953 - 2022

Freddie “Fred” R. Matzdorf, age 68, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Fred was born in 1953 to Raymond and JoAnne (Sawdey) Matzdorf in Grand Rapids, MN. After high school graduation, Fred attended Vo-Tech school for auto body and worked at numerous body shops before opening Fred’s Body Shop in 1986. Fred enjoyed building and racing race cars, hunting, fishing, and being in the woods. He was helpful to those around him and could fix anything that was put in front of him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; nephews, Billy and Brett Matzdorf; grandparents, Walt and Connie Sawdey and Ed and Loretta Matzdorf; and best friend and companion, his chocolate lab Lacey.
Fred is survived by his son, Shane (Sandy) Matzdorf of Hill City; sisters, Mary Jo (Russ) Heavirland, Carolee (Ted Struble) McNeil; brother, Bill (Carrie) Matzdorf; grandchildren, Molly and Kayle; and nieces and nephews, Jesica, Melissa, Michael, and Rob.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
May you find peace and happiness.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
