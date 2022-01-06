Frances Louise Pickett, originally from Elkhart, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at River Grand Assisted Living in Grand Rapids. Frances was born on Aug. 11, 1924, the daughter of Walter and Florence Damarin in Elkhart, Illinois. She married her high school sweetheart, William Morris Pickett, on Jan. 7, 1945. He preceeded her in death on Jan. 7, 1995, on their 50th anniversary.
Her surviving family includes three children: James (Patricia) Pickett of Washaw, NC; Robert Pickett of Frankfort, Ind.: Barbara (Don) Banks of Calumet, MN; two siblings: Dorothy Gleason of Lincoln, Ill. and Richard (Maureen) Damarin of Mason City, Ill.: three grandchildren: Danita (Ryan) Anderson of Pengilly, MN, and Brandon Hall of Grand Rapids, MN; five great grandchildren: Ashley Magnusen, Chance Holmquist, Rebecca Anderson, Britta Holmquist, and Karina Holmquist; two great great grandchildren: Lillianna and Avacyn Magnusen.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister- Marie Pickett and one brother- Wilford Damarin.
Frances was employed with the War Department and Sangamon Telephone Company before she was married. Morris asked Frances to marry her at the Lincoln Theater in Lincoln, Illinois. The theater is still open to this day. Frances has been a farmer for 76 years. She played an active role in farming right beside her husband. In the fall she drove grain trucks to the grain elevators and assisted in other ways. They raised livestock: beef, swine, sheep, chickens, and ducks. Also, they had dairy and a large garden. She was very active in her church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Mount Pulaski, Illinois. She was very involved with her children in two 4-H clubs, softball, basketball, school plays and activities, church activies, camp retreats, and show beef cattle at the fairs. She and her husband worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Frances moved up to Grand Rapids to be near her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always there for friends and family who needed help, but she never asked for help in return. She was a very quiet person and was very independent.
Services for Frances will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mount Pulaski, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, 7, 20022 at Fricke-Calvert-Schroder Funeral Home in Lincoln, Illinois. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that Memorial donations be made in Frances Pickett’s name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
