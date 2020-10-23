A free food distribution of refrigerated food will be held at 3 p.m. in Deer River Thursday, Oct. 29 in the Cenex office parking lot. Available items include produce, dairy, pre-cooked meat and 1 gallon 2% milk.
The food is for those making 300% of the federal poverty limit or have an urgent need due to COVID-19. First come, first serve. Available until gone. Participants are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts.
Check the AEOA Kootasca Community Action Facebook page for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.