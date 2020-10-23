A free food distribution of refrigerated food will be held at 3 p.m. in Deer River Thursday, Oct. 29 in the Cenex office parking lot. Available items include produce, dairy, pre-cooked meat and 1 gallon 2% milk.

The food is for those making 300% of the federal poverty limit or have an urgent need due to COVID-19. First come, first serve. Available until gone. Participants are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts.

Check the AEOA Kootasca Community Action Facebook page for updates.

