The August 2021 First Friday Artwalk downtown Grand Rapids will be Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m. The following are the featured exhibits and events:
1. FRAME UP
John Zasada is here to show his latest creations! You have probably seen John’s work around town in the form of woven birch bark. Come see what he has been up to and learn all about his craft.
2. LAKE LOVER VINTAGE
Lake Lovers Vintage is excited to be featuring Karen Olson Pottery on First Friday and throughout the Tall Timber Days weekend. She will be showcasing her new work, including a selection of new pottery wine glasses and mugs.
3. BOKEH NORTH
Bokeh North will be hosting Little Sprout Studio. Artist Andrea Ley Coombs will be sharing her paper art and watercolor paintings.
4. WINGS ‘N WILLOWS ART GALLERY AND CUSTOM FRAMING
Welcoming Lisa Warren of On River Time Photography. Lisa focuses her creative photography talents on her love of wildlife and has also expanded to include wedding, graduation, maternity, infants, pets, and more.
5. ITASCA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (IEDC)
Hosting a First Friday event with featured artist Kari Townsdin, music by Michaela Smith, and food by Tike’s Trophy Sausage and Fresh Meats.
6. STORY ART + MUSEUM
Come meet and visit with artist and illustrator Sherri Faye. She has been a professional artist, graphic designer, and writer for over 40 years. Sherri will be signing books beginning at 4pm, and at 5 pm her book, Zena's Dream, will be read and acted as an introduction to her talk about her experience as an artist.
7. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Presenting two new exhibits for August: the 29th Annual Juried Art Show in the MacRostie Gallery and “Strata” by Clarence Morgan and Isa Gagarin in the Minnesota Gallery. Reception from 4 – 7 pm with juried show awards presented at 6 pm!
8. BENDERS SHOES
Mary Augustyn of Augustyn Artworks, works mostly in clay to create everyday use pottery. She also makes clay necklaces in a wide variety of designs. Stop by Bender’s to visit with Mary and see some of the latest creations to come out of her kiln.
9. CENTRAL SCHOOL GROUNDS
The Downtown Business Association and Grand Rapids Arts -- with support from Paul Bunyan Communications and the Blandin Foundation -- present live music for First Friday with Sam Miltich and Charmin Michelle performing from 6 – 8 pm.
10. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
True North Salon and Spa + Wildland Fabrics Visit this eclectic boutique and vendor marketplace on the 1st floor.
The Clothing Bar Trendy clothing for all sizes.
Akre Homestead Skin care and home goods inspired by homestead living.
TRs Earrings Whimsical earrings giving old treasures new life.
Emerging Artist Gallery The MAC’s pop-up gallery is back in Room 109! Stop by on First Friday for the opening of the August exhibit featuring the artists of MAC’s Ceramics Studio.
Artists in the Attic Head up to the 3rd floor to see the Artists’ Loft and meet the artists: Deb Buxengaard, Mary Corwin, and Lily Dittmer. Painting, pastels, mosaics, and more are on display.
11. REIF CENTER
The Reif Arts Council Education Theater Arts presents a First Friday performance at 6pm. The Quest to Save the Knave is the sequel to Little Red Riding Hood and the Storybook Mysteries. Red, a young detective leads a cast of hilarious characters as she sets out to uncover the truth behind the Queen of Heart’s missing tarts! The play features students in grades 3-12 and is directed by Katie E. Smith. Tickets at reifcenter.org or 218-327-5780.
12. HOTEL RAPIDS
Hotel Rapids will be hosting artists from the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids and Greenway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.