The First Friday Art Walk will be held Aug. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.
Please maintain six foot distance from First Friday attendees outside your household. Face coverings are required for indoor events and recommended when outdoors near others. Thank you for helping keep our community safe while celebrating local art!
1. LAKE LOVER VINTAGE
Lake Lover Vintage will be hosting Karen Olson Pottery inside and out with a variety of Up North Pottery, winterberry birch and whatever new pieces come out of the kiln this week! Register to win a Minnesota gift basket including a 6 piece jam sampler from Boondock Enterprises.
2. WINGS & WILLOWS ART GALLERY AND CUSTOM FRAMING
Featuring On River Time Photography by Lisa Warren. Lisa features landscapes, wildlife, pets and nature as well as life's big events...weddings, graduations, infants & family all printed on a variety of materials.
3. MOVE IT REAL ESTATE GROUP
Welcoming the Itasca Strings Program NEW Director of Strings Instruction Pedro Oviedo (viola) performing with Magdalena Sas (cello) outside from 5:30 – 6:15. Plus an artwork display by Sarah Mell featuring her 'fluid art' that uses acrylics, epoxy and other media to create affordable modern art that expresses mood and motion.
4. FOOD TRUCK PARKING LOT
Grab a bite to eat from one of our food truck vendors in the Old Kremer’s parking lot. There is something for everyone with Chad’s Meat Wagon, The Green Door, Northwoods Candy Co, and Kona Ice!
5. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Stop by the MAC’s front windows for a preview of our 28th Annual Juried Art Show and tune in live on Facebook at 6 pm for the virtual exhibit opening and announcement of awards.
6. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Room 102 - La Vibe Consign, a new consignment store located in Old Central School, will be hosting fashion stylist Hanna LaBois.
Room 109 – Duluth-based artist Stephanie Wilcox will have a display of her work in MacRostie Art Center’s new Emerging Artist Gallery.
On the Lawn – Live performances and artist displays! Reif Kids Theater Camp at 4:30 and The Ditty Wish at 6 p.m. Artwork by Old Central School’s newest resident artists Kirsten Forsgaard and Abbey Blake plus local potter Bruce Bartos.
7. COHAUS COLLECTIVE
Stop by the new co-working space in Grand Rapids – CoHaus Collective – for an open house and learn more about the project.
