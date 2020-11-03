First Friday Art Walk
Friday, Nov. 6, 4 - 7 p.m.
Downtown Grand Rapids
Please maintain 6 foot distance. Face coverings are required for indoor events and recommended when outdoors near others. Thank you for helping keep our community safe!
1. LAKE LOVER VINTAGE
Stop in to Lake Lover to check out the works of 5 new artists joining our already exceptionally talented line up. Open til 7 p.m. Masks required.
2. POP-UP HOLIDAY SALE
Next to Lake Lover Vintage, find a pop-up holiday sale featuring a trio of talented local artists. Karen Olson will be sharing her pottery, Kim E Young will have jewelry and bags, and Peggy Sutherland will be showing her jewelry and painted glass. Open 4-8 on First Friday.
3. WINGS ‘N WILLOWS ART GALLERY AND CUSTOM FRAMING
Highlighting local artists April Keilen pottery, Kim Erickson jewelry, Mary Shideler photography, Mary Augustyn pottery, Dave Hutchins caricature wood carvings, Mike Jasper pottery, Sue Brown Chapin watercolor paintings and Jose Sanchez pottery. Please join us to support local artists!
4. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Tune in online at macrostieartcenter.org or the MAC’s Facebook page for the opening of new exhibits by Dan Root and Ashley Kolka-Lee. The gallery will be open until 6 p.m.
5. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
• Room 102 – Stop in to La Vibe Consign, a new pop-up consignment store located in Old Central School, open from 4 – 7 p.m.
• Room 109 – View the latest display in MAC’s Emerging Artist Gallery, featuring local artist Seth Larson for the month of November.
6. REIF CENTER
Hosting the 2nd Annual Autumn Market. Handmade creations from local artists and crafters. Free tickets are required to attend. Visit reifcenter.org for more information.
