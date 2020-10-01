First Friday Art Walk Oct. 2

First Friday Art Walk

October 2, 4 - 7 p.m. in Downtown Grand Rapids

Please maintain 6’ distance from First Friday attendees outside your household. Face coverings are required for indoor events and recommended when outdoors near others. Thank you for helping keep our community safe while celebrating local art!

1. MACROSTIE ART CENTER

Tune in online at macrostieartcenter.org or the MAC’s Facebook page for the opening of the exhibit “Drunken Forest” by artist Areca Roe.

1. – 4. WALKING ART EXHIBIT

The Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission and MacRostie Art Center are excited to host the exhibit “SEEN” a prison portrait and poetry project that will be on view in storefront windows throughout downtown Grand Rapids for the art walk. Start at MacRostie Art Center and enjoy a walk to view the full exhibit at other locations including Move It Real Estate/Lakehomes, Frame Up, and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.

4. GRAND RAPIDS AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

GRACF is pleased to host local artist Donna Miller. Donna works in colored pencils to create handmade cards, Zentangle drawings, and other artworks. Stop in to see her unique and detailed creations on display.

5. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL

Room 102 – Stop in to La Vibe Consign, a new pop-up consignment store located in Old Central School, open from 4 – 7 pm.

Room 109 – View the latest display in MAC’s Emerging Artist Gallery, featuring local artist Janelle Robertson for the month of October.

3rd Floor Artist Loft – Visit artists in residence Kirsten Forsgaard and Abbey Blake in the 3rd floor artist studio.

In the Parking Lot – Check out the Fall Pop-Up Market from 4 – 7 pm with local vendors and food trucks, plus music from the Reif Center from 4:30 – 5:30 pm.

6. HOTEL RAPIDS

Hosting craft cocktail artist Blaine from Tattersall Distillery who will be mixing samples. Try some and vote for your favorite!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments