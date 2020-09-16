A fire broke out at Rapids Brewing Company downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon. The brewery is a popular eatery and entertainment destination in Grand Rapids. It opened just last year.
Cause of the fire and damage extent are yet to be released.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.