Fall color starting to appear in northeastern Minnesota

Fall color is developing in the far northeast region of the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fall Color Update. The ash, aspen, birch and basswood trees are turning beautiful shades of yellow, and some maples are beginning to display bright red-orange leaves at state parks including Scenic State Park (Bigfork/north of Grand Rapids). Best color can be viewed on the ridge tops.
“The drought has already had an impact,” said Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR’s forestry division. “The fall color season should arrive earlier than usual, with pockets of nice fall color in areas less affected by drought. It’s really a wait-and-see for a lot of things. Prepare to be surprised!”
Much-needed rainfall has helped to revive fall wildflowers, understory shrubs and trees, especially in central and southern Minnesota, enhancing the potential for glorious fall color in these areas.
Those who are out leaf peeping, are encouraged to share their photos and tag them #OnlyInMN.
