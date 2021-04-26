Essentia Health is hosting a free event aimed at informing the public about how joint-replacement options could improve quality of life.

Whether it is arthritis or a painful injury, Essentia has a variety of treatment options to get patients on the road to recovery for hip and knee replacement. Those options will be highlighted during a 30-minute virtual seminar starting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Tyler Larson, an orthopedic surgeon at Essentia. Dr. Larson will provide information to determine if you or a loved one are eligible for joint replacement and what your options are. He will also explain a technology that is relatively new to Essentia’s East Market, called Mako™. It is a robotic arm-assisted surgery that combines the latest technology and surgical techniques for a safe and minimally invasive hip- and knee-replacement option.

The seminar is free, but viewers are encouraged to register beforehand. Registration can be done by following this link (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/essentia-health-joint-replacement-seminar-tickets-144012289635). The event link will be delivered to your email.

