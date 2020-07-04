Berry season in Minnesota has arrived. Growers across the state are open for pick-your-own and pre-picked strawberries, and raspberry and blueberry season is right around the corner. You’ll also find fresh berries at the farmers’ market, grocery store, and farm stands throughout the state.
Berry season is short and sweet, with seasonal availability beginning in southern Minnesota and moving northward. The typical strawberry season is two to three weeks long, but the length of harvest varies from farm to farm depending on varieties planted, weather, and soil type. Mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s extend the season and allow berries to ripen at a steady pace, while excessive heat can cause berries to ripen more quickly and shorten the season.
Because conditions vary from region to region, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recommends checking with your local patch for information on availability before heading out to the farm.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDA released Guidance for Minnesota U-Pick Farms (pdf). Keep in mind that each farm is operating under unique and different conditions this season, so please contact the farm before heading out to the patch.
Whether you choose to pick-your-own or buy pre-picked, be sure to choose local berries this season. Search for berry farms using the MDA’s Minnesota Grown Directory, online at www.minnesotagrown.com/berries/. You can also order your free printed directory online at https://minnesotagrown.com/pre-order-minnesota-grown-directory/ or call 1-651-201-6469.
Clayton’s Produce in Grand Rapids is thrilled to have an excellent berry crop this year. In business since 2006, Ben Clayton began selling sweet corn out of the family farm truck after high school graduation. Clayton expanded his business over the next decade by adding a variety of other vegetables to his sales. Ben and his wife Tammy then planted one and a quarter acres of strawberries in 2017 as a u-pick patch at the LaPlant Road farm.
“We've added strawberry acreage every year since, and now have four acres of berries for u-pick and pre-pick,” said Tammy.
Luckily for Clayton’s Produce, many of the guidelines given by the State of Minnesota are already practiced at their facilities.
“We provide containers for our customers and we don't accept containers back for reuse,” Tammy explained. “We space pickers out in the field, which is fairly easy since we have four full acres of berries. We assign one group of pickers per row, and we've always sent pickers down one way. Also, our rows and aisles are very wide. We've also always been open all day, so customers are able to filter in throughout the day.”
Tammy stated that they also have an extra hand washing station at the farm near the entrance. There are touchless hand sanitizer dispensers on either side of the new berry building, employees must sanitize before and after working with customers, and high-touch surfaces are cleaned frequently.
Clayton’s Produce expects to see more customers this year as word of mouth reviews spread through the community.
“We're hoping 2020 is our best berry year yet, as we have an established customer base and now a new ‘Berry Barn’ for retail sales at the farm,” said Tammy.
For more information on Clayton’s Produce, visit http://www.claytonsproduce.com/.
