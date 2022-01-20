Elizabeth Libby Albrecht 1977 - 2022

Elizabeth Libby Albrecht, age 44, of Grand Rapids, MN, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, following a courageous battle with lung cancer and Covid.
Libby was born to Rick and Ginger (Scott) Niccum in 1977 in St. Louis Park, MN. She grew up in Mound, MN, where she graduated from Mound Westonka High School. After high school, Libby attended Scot Lewis Cosmetology School. She was extremely talented at making people feel beautiful.
Libby and Nate Albrecht were united in marriage in 2004. Together the couple became parents to two beautiful, intelligent, and athletically talented daughters, Addie and Ella. Libby was an amazing mom who loved her girls with her entire being and was their biggest fan and supporter. She was also a best friend to everyone, putting everyone else’s needs before her own. She could walk into a room full of strangers and walk out with a room full of friends. She truly was the most loving person and a bright light in this world. She was known for collecting elephants and crosses, was an avid Minnesota Wild fan, and could always be found on the lake making people’s lives better.
Libby is preceded in death by her father, Rick Niccum and her beloved Jack Russell Terrier and therapy dog, Bruno. She is survived by her daughters, Addie and Ella; their dad, Nate (affectionately known as Libby’s “wasband”); mother, Ginger Scott; sister, Leslie (Jeremiah) Buchholz; brother, Tim (Heather) Niccum; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 4:00 PM at the Timberlake Lodge Event Center, Grand Rapids, officiated by Patty Jo Erven. A visitation at the Timberlake will follow the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.