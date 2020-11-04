Election Day 2020 is now in the past, but it remains likely we may not know the final results soon as absentee and early voting numbers have surged this year.
The good news is that states like Minnesota have allowed ballots to be counted already, meaning the wait could be a matter of days.
Of course, the presidential election between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is at the forefront of many minds today, but Minnesota will also be deciding the fate of eight U.S. House seats and one of its U.S. Senate seats, along with control of the state House and Senate for the upcoming Legislature.
Locally, voters will decide between Republican incumbent Pete Stauber and Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom in the Eighth Congressional District, and in the U.S. Senate race Democratic Sen. Tina Smith will defend her seat against former Republican Congressman Jason Lewis.
Senate District 6 pit Democratic incumbent Sen. David Tomassoni against Republican challenger John Moren. Senate District 5 had Republican incumbent Sen. Justin Eichorn against Democratic challenger Rita Albrecht. In Senate District 3, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tom Bakk faced Republican challenger Christopher Hogan.
See election, page 8
Election
from page 1
In the House races, Democrat Joe Abeyta and Republican Spencer Igo are running to replace the retiring Rep. Sandy Layman in the area’s only open seat for district 5B.
Democratic Reps. Julie Sandstede in 6A, Dave Lislegard in 6B and Rob Ecklund in 3A all ran against Republican challengers Rob Farnsworth, Julie Buria and Thomas Manninen, respectively.
Cyndy Martin, chair of Itasca County DFL, commented, “Throughout this election cycle, we’ve been thrilled to have more people stopping into our local office and volunteering to contact voters than we’ve had in years. We’re thankful to our activists, and to all the supporters who’ve stopped in to get signs and other campaign materials this year.
“Whatever happens in this election, we feel confident we did all we can do to turn out local supporters. We’re incredibly proud of our local candidates; Sen. David Tomassoni, Rita Albrecht, Joe Abeyta, Rep. John Persell and Rep. Julie Sandstede,” said Martin.
Chris Reed, chair of Itasca County Republicans, commented, “The excitement for this election is unbelievable! You can feel the excitement so much more compared to years past. We’ve made connections with so many new people this election cycle, as well as folks that have been involved for years, and the energy is great for both! I’m So proud of the work of our GOP volunteers and candidates!
“We are excited about our opportunities to keep Itasca County red today, as we vote! It looks great for Senator Eichorn to get re-elected and for Specer Igo to replace Rep. Layman in the house. Certainly the federal elections are looking good for our Republican candidates,” added Reed.
“It has certainly been an interesting year to campaign,” commented Abeyta on Tuesday. “I feel good about the relationships I have expanded on, and the new ones made. At the end of the day I also feel good about all the hard work our team has done to get our message out. And that message is that everyone, regardless of party affiliation will have a voice for the district.”
“We returned home last night after a five-day, 18-county, 1,200-mile barnstorming tour around the 8th district where Pete was able to safely and responsibly meet and visit with thousands of voters in the days leading up to the election,” said John Eloranta, Stauber for Congress campaign manager on Tuesday. “The excitement and enthusiasm for Pete is encouraging and Minnesotans across the district are showing strong support for his efforts to fight for our way of life.”
As of Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that more than 1.7 million people had voted early — that’s more than half of the total voting population in 2016, the last presidential election — and more than 2 million have requested absentee ballots or reside in mail-in only precincts.
That leaves about 300,000 ballots still floating around either in the mail or at voters’ homes.
If you have an absentee ballot, Simon and his office are stressing that voters don’t mail their ballots at this point, as a federal court ruling could cause late-arriving ballots to be removed from vote totals.
Officials must segregate ballots that come in late pending additional litigation. Simon said local elections officials plan to count ballots that arrive through Nov. 10.
“You can override the in-transit ballot. And what happens then is you will vote in-person and when that ballot arrives say Wednesday, Thursday or Friday it just won’t be counted,” Simon said at a news conference last week. “It will be invalidated. The voter will have been shown as already having voted in-person.”
We will be updating the website, www.grandrapidsmn.com, throughout the week as results become available.
In 2016, more than 50 percent of Itasca County voters chose Donald Trump for U.S. President.
Itasca County gave Republican candidate Trump and his running mate Mike Pence 54.1 percent of the vote or 12,920 votes over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine who garnered 37.75 percent or 9,015 local votes.
In a reverse of party favorites in the Congressional District 8 race, Itasca County voters chose Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress incumbent Rick Nolan with 50.89 percent or 12,019 votes over Republican challenger Stewart Mills with 48.87 percent or 11,541 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.