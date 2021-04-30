Class Zero: How to Zoom

Every Wednesday at 10:00 am

Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

To register:  218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org

Caregiver Support Groups from the comfort of your home

Second Monday of each month 1:00-2:00; Second Thursday of each month 1:30-2:30; Third Monday of each month 10:00-11:00

Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

Call 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or Danielle@eldercircle.org

Virtual Bingo

From the comfort of your home via Zoom video conferencing.

Every other Friday: May 7 and May 21 (Last Virtual Bingo Session.  Be on the lookout for in person Bingo coming in June)

10:30 am - 11:30 am

Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

Call 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or ecircle@eldercircle.org

Hypertension Management

From the comfort of your home via Zoom video conferencing.

Thursdays May 20 through July 8, 2021,10:00am-11:30am

Zoom or Telephone option is available for these sessions

Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

Call 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or Danielle@eldercircle.org

