Class Zero: How to Zoom
Every Wednesday at 10:00 am
Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
To register: 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org
Caregiver Support Groups from the comfort of your home
Second Monday of each month 1:00-2:00; Second Thursday of each month 1:30-2:30; Third Monday of each month 10:00-11:00
Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
Call 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or Danielle@eldercircle.org
Virtual Bingo
From the comfort of your home via Zoom video conferencing.
Every other Friday: May 7 and May 21 (Last Virtual Bingo Session. Be on the lookout for in person Bingo coming in June)
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
Call 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or ecircle@eldercircle.org
Hypertension Management
From the comfort of your home via Zoom video conferencing.
Thursdays May 20 through July 8, 2021,10:00am-11:30am
Zoom or Telephone option is available for these sessions
Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
Call 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or Danielle@eldercircle.org
