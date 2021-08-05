ElderCircle to host Senior Day at the IRA Pavilion, Aug. 12

On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, ElderCircle will host “Senior Day at the Pavilion” at the IRA Civic Center which includes a drive through picnic lunch and vendor bag. This is a no-cost picnic lunch to be served to community members 60 and older beginning at 11 a.m.
Historically, ElderCircle has hosted “Senior Day at the Fair” for many years, but the event was cancelled in 2020. Considering that concerns about large gatherings and eating continue this year, ElderCircle is switching gears to provide the annual lunch at no cost to older adults in a drive-thru fashion. Box lunches will be served to your car window by Itasca County and City elected officials, and by ElderCircle staff. Along with lunch, each older adult will receive a reusable grocery bag filled with resource and promo items focused on services for aging community members.
Vehicles will enter the drive-thru lunch at the Jerry & Shirley Miner Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center from the north on 16th Street NW. Watch for signs.
For more information or questions about Senior Day at the Pavilion, please contact ElderCircle at (218) 999-9233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.