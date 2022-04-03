Do you have a hobby/craft that you could share with others?

Would you like to share your knowledge and expertise?

ElderCircle will be expanding outreach and activity classes and we are looking for volunteers who are willing to share their knowledge.

- Schedule is flexible, based on the volunteer’s availability.

- Location is also flexible, ElderCircle intends to take our outreach and activities on the road and offer classes throughout Itasca County.

Some ideas that ElderCircle is looking for, but not limited to:

• knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, embroidery, cross-stitch

• sign painting

• woodworking

• gardening

• drawing

• photography

• making greeting cards

• making jewelry

• arranging flowers

• smart phone/iPad/tablet/technology basics

• genealogy

• other craft or activity class ideas

Contact ElderCircle Outreach Coordinator Cindy Barrett cbarrett@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233 ext.280 for more information.

