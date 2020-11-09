Blood donors in the Grand Rapids area are invited to donate blood.

Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:

Wednesday, November 11 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle

at the Itasca Family YMCA Parking Lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids

Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 279

Email: cindy@eldercircle.org

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66206

