Blood donors in the Grand Rapids area are invited to donate blood.
Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:
Wednesday, November 11 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle
at the Itasca Family YMCA Parking Lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 279
Email: cindy@eldercircle.org
Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66206
