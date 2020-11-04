With nearly all Itasca County precincts reporting, Justin Eichorn has secured his seat in the Minnesota Senate with 56.5% of votes or 20,402 over his democratic challenger Rita Albrecht who received 35.44% of District 5 votes or 12,778.
In a statement, Albrecht said, "What a privilege it has been to be on this campaign journey. We are proud to have run a positive, issues-focused campaign. We worked hard to connect with voters across the district and hear from them. We believe we can bring back Minnesota stronger than ever. And we do it by listening to one another, learning from one another and pulling together to find solutions for the challenges in front of us. "
For District 5B State Representative, Spencer Igo won over Joe Abeyta. Igo received 60.75% of votes and Abeyta 39.13%.
“I am humbled to have earned this opportunity to represent my hometown and House District 5B," stated Igo. "Throughout the entire campaign it’s been inspiring to meet with and hear from so many of our community. I look forward to being a voice for our Northland and working to bring our best days to reality. Your Senate District 5 Team of me and Justin Eichorn are excited to work everyday to bring the concerns of our community to St. Paul.”
The Congressional District 8 race was close as well with incumbent Pete Stauber (R) receiving 56.69% over his challenger Quinn Nystrom at 37.61%.
In a virtual press conference held shortly after midnight Wednesday, Stauber said he was “humbled and taken aback” by the result and that he was looking forward to working for the district’s values and economy.
“There’s so many opportunities for us,” he said. “The Eighth Congressional District is such a special district.”
Early results showed Stauber outperformed President Donald J. Trump and also delivered him wins in districts across the Iron Range that he was not victorious in during the 2018 campaign.
Stauber attributed those gains to a ground campaign that visited all 18 counties in the district and put a heavy focus on the region’s mining area.
“The Iron Range has the ability to strategically secure our national interests,” he said. “The men and women on the Iron Range know I have their backs.”
Upon conceding, Nystrom stated, “For everyone who is watching here tonight I want you to know that my fight is not over tonight. I have been fighting to lower healthcare costs and make prescription drugs more affordable ever since my brother and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as teenagers.
I have a fundamental belief that people in the wealthiest country on earth should be able to afford the medicines and care they need to keep themselves alive. And I’m not going to stop fighting until that becomes a reality.”
State presidential results had 52.43% for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for U.S. President and Vice President. Donald Trump and Michael Pence received 45.26% of the state's votes.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota has won reelection, defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis.
Smith was in the rare position of having to defend her seat for the second time in two years. She was Gov. Mark Dayton's lieutenant governor when he appointed her to the seat in 2017 after Sen. Al Franken resigned. Smith then won a special election in 2018 to complete Franken's term.
With Itasca County races, incumbent Terry Snyder secured his seat on the Itasca County Board with 69.54% of votes over his challenger Jeremy Bennett who received 29.88% of votes.
