Effie father-son duo: First rodeo, then reboot

Father and son duo Jason & Blake Waldron have been busy performing their classic country sets in the Northland, pleasing audiences with their blended sound of guitar and vocals. Jason, 44, plays a Fender, while Blake, 18, provides rapid fire string movements on his Ibanez.
Blake, a tall, thin, striking young man sporting mirrored shades and white cowboy hat owns the electric guitar with prancing movements, fretting into a shred or a riff, Blake’s backdrop provides the color for this tightly knit father-son team. Blake shyly admits he isn’t the singer – that is his dad’s job – but one look from each of them to another, and the musical gift between a generation is clear. They play for the music – every twinkle, smile, or blush from the audience applause presents their genuine affection, towards one another, and their love for performing.
Jason, tall, thin, and equally striking with perfect posture in his ropers and Western wear, strums the guitar with precision and harmony. The Jason Waldron Band enjoys playing cover songs by Tyler Childers, Hank Williams x3, Buck Owens, Johnny Cash, Johnny Rivers, to a bit of rock crossover with Stone Temple Pilots, Nirvana, and most recently, The Beatles. Jason’s low range has a pitch perfect comparison to Cash, the man in black. He pulls off the high notes of Paul McCartney’s ballad “Yesterday” soulfully to the ache of every relationship that has ever ended in heartbreak.
You can see Jason and Blake performing over North Star Stampede Weekend this weekend in Effie.
They are on tap for locals and tourists to enjoy at The Effie Neighborhood Tavern covering the stage on Saturday, July 30.
Monday, Aug. 1, Jason & Blake are part of the line-up of musicians showcasing for the Reif Center REBOOT collaboration. To be held at the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center, from 2 - 10 p.m., the Waldron’s will join a line of talented performers for a full eight-hour day with 24 performances of music.
Jason and Blake are hoping to extend their performance travels around Minnesota. Jason, with multiple irons in the fire, remains detached from most contemporary social media (the lack of good internet service plays a role in this) such as Twitter, IG-Instagram, or Snapchat. His off-grid low profile remains busy through steadfast word-of-mouth referrals. You can find audience-taped Jason Waldron Band brew house performances on You Tube. Waldron maintains a personal Facebook page as well. Look for this talented duo putting the classic back into country at a venue near you.
This article was provided by Pam Dowell – Freelance Writer specializing in human interest stories, Grand Rapids, Minn.
