Effie father-son duo: First rodeo, then reboot

Father and son duo Jason & Blake Waldron have been busy performing their classic country sets in the Northland, pleasing audiences with their blended sound of guitar and vocals. Jason, 44, plays a Fender, while Blake, 18, provides rapid fire string movements on his Ibanez.

Blake, a tall, thin, striking young man sporting mirrored shades and white cowboy hat owns the electric guitar with prancing movements, fretting into a shred or a riff, Blake’s backdrop provides the color for this tightly knit father-son team. Blake shyly admits he isn’t the singer – that is his dad’s job – but one look from each of them to another, and the musical gift between a generation is clear. They play for the music – every twinkle, smile, or blush from the audience applause presents their genuine affection, towards one another, and their love for performing.

