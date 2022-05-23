Dr. Yankee Arnold to speak at Grace Gospel Church, June 5-8

The Grace Gospel Church in Taconite will host Dr. Yankee Arnold and his wife, Betty, June 5-8. Dr. Arnold will be speaking at The Grace Gospel Church on Sunday morning of June 5, 9:30-11 a.m. He will be speaking in the evenings of June 5, June 6, June 7 and June 8, 6-7 p.m. He will be speaking on multiple topics (two natures, growing in grace, the clarity of the Gospel, eternal security, prophecy, present time situations) all related to the Word of God.
If you are interested in hearing the Gospel of Christ, please click on the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wh1VU-_OF98
Dr. Ralph “Yankee” Arnold accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at the age of 18. In 1964, he attended Summer School at Tennessee Temple Schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and graduated from Florida Bible College in 1968. He was the Founder and Pastor of the Colorado Bible Church in Arvada, Colorado from 1972 to 1987. For 13 years, he was the Founder and President of the Arvada Christian School and Colorado Bible College.
He directed a large youth work ministry called the “Christian Youth Ranch”, for many years with over 200 attending Bible College. The major thrust of Dr. Arnold’s ministry is soul winning. Through the years his burden for evangelism continued to grow, and in 1987 Dr. Arnold resigned as pastor and president to enter the field of full-time evangelism. Dr. Arnold had the honor of sharing his pulpit many times with Dr. Curtis Hutson and preaching with him for four years at the South Texas Sword of the Lord Conferences.
He is known for his clear presentation of the gospel and his fervent appeal for sinners to be saved. His sermons challenge and motivate Christians to win souls as a result of yielding their lives to Christ. As an evangelist, he speaks out clearly and unmistakably on the issues that affect fundamentalists, warning against compromise with liberals and modernists.
As the Pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia, he hosted the Northside Bible Hour on television for eight years and on the radio for 17 years.
“Yankee” has been married for more than 60 years to his wonderful, sacrificial, dedicated, and Godly wife, Betty. Their mutual love of the Gospel of Jesus Christ has been the cause of thousands upon thousands of children being born into the Family of God. They have been blessed with three precious children and five awesome grandchildren.
Dr. Arnold has been pastor of Calvary Community Church of Tampa, Florida, for 11 years (2009-2020). He is still serving as President of Florida Bible College of Tampa and host of Yankee Radio Broadcast Ministry.
For more information, email thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com or call my cell at (218) 290-1051.
