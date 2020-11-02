Second Harvest is excited to announce that from November 1-19 their Board and Staff will be matching all gifts up to $11,000 as part of Give to the Max Day. Give to the Max Day, November 19, is Minnesota’s Day of Giving. A day when thousands of donors across Minnesota will rally around their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of their communities.
Last year, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank raised over $26,000 from November 1-14 which provided thousands of meals for men, women, and children in need in north central Minnesota. This year, thanks to the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Board of Directors and Staff, they have secured $11,000 in matching funds. This will allow Second Harvest to get $2 for every $1 dollar donated up to $11,000 that will directly support their mission of engaging the community to END hunger. “It is absolutely incredible that our Board and Staff have pulled together an $11,000 match,” said Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “This gift truly reflects how important our mission is to those we work closest with. It is extremely heartwarming to have their support during these times.”
Other Give to the Max Day incentives include:
o $500 Golden Tickets will be awarded every 15 minutes on November 19, 2020!
o $1,000 Hourly Golden Tickets: At the end of each hour on November 19th, GiveMN will randomly draw a donation from that hour and add $1,000 to the total!
o $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket: The grand prize of Give to the Max, you could turn any gift of $5 or more into $10,000 for your favorite cause! This prize will be drawn from all gifts made during Give to the Max Day and Early Giving, from November 1-19.
o $500 Early Giving Golden Tickets: Did you know you can make your Give to the Max gifts early for your convenience? GiveMN starts counting the total and giving out prizes on November 1. They will be drawing one gift each day for a $500 Early Giving Golden Ticket.
o Give to the Max Day $6,000 Power Hours at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. A total of $6,000 will be awarded among the top three organizations who raise the most money between 10:00-10:59 a.m. and 10:00-10:59 p.m. First place will receive $3,000; second place will receive $2,000; and third place will receive $1,000.
Consider giving to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank from Nov 1st-Nov 19th to make sure your gift can be matched. For more information and to give visit: https://www.givemn.org/organization/Secondharvest.
Other ways to help Second Harvest secure the $11,000 match is to give:
By phone: 218.999.4135
By Mail:
Second Harvest
(GTTMD)
PO Box 5130
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
***
About Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by. For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at 218-326-4420.
