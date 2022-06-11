Dimich running for Itasca County Attorney

John Dimich is running for Itasca County attorney. A a lifelong resident of Itasca County, Dimich is a small business owner having the Dimich Law Office since 1987.
“I bring experience to the Office of Itasca County attorney as I once was the county attorney in the 1980’s. I am also the City Prosecutor for 12 cities in the county handling misdemeanors and gross misdemeanor violations in the city,” explained Dimich.
Dimich believes he will bring a new prospective to the office of county attorney.
“I will advocate for reuniting families when victims seek that rather than keeping them separate until the criminal admits to his or her violations.”
Transparency is and will be a cornerstone of his time in that office, says Dimich.
“When data requests are made, I will react properly to get the information out and will hold all Itasca County departments to that standard. I will be approachable and restore the office as a leader in assuring there is equal justice and crimes will be prosecuted. I promise when I have a conflict in a case it will be referred to my other attorney in Hennepin, Ramsey, or Dakota Counties not to the neighboring counties.”
Dimich promises to return the size of the office back to the levels in 1986 when four attorneys (not nine) handled the legal matters for the county.
“Until the size of government is smaller can we really see the cost of their government be more affordable,” he added. “Change will start with this office if I am elected your next county attorney, and I ask for your support on Aug. 9, 2022.”
