A total of $4 million has been allocated to the City of Deer as discussed at Monday’s regular city council meeting. The funds, which came from the most recent bonding legislative session, would be used for the sewer and water systems improvements in the City of Deer River.
City Administrator Mark Box stated at Monday’s meeting that he has met with Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) on the project, to see if the pond project will be ready to bid for a 2021 project. Box said that the bonding bill money will be available for the summer and the engineers will finalize the design and meet with the City next week.
The council was in favor of moving forward.
Other projects slated for next year are the non-motorized trail and the south end infrastructure project.
“I’ve been thinking it was shovel ready, and it’s shovel ready,” Box said, after speaking with the engineers.
“We didn’t run into a ton of overtime on our projects this year,” Box added. “I’m going to meet next week with SEH on the ponds.”
The bonding bill was the biggest piece of business left to finish from the 2020 regular session. According to House leaders, it could create thousands of jobs.
In other business:
The council approved the regular meeting minutes from October 12, 2020 as written as well as the working session meeting minutes from October 13, 2020.
After discussion, bills in the amount of $75,858.08 were approved.
Deer River Chief of Police Brian Castellano reported on 234 for the month of September, which is up 34 calls compared to last year.
“Nineteen assists for the month of September,” Castellano said.
Castellano stated the vehicle purchased from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) looks very clean. He is currently getting quotes to outfit so they can get it put into service.
“This will be a huge help to the PD and save the life on the Durango,” Castellano said.
The department received a $480.00 grant for a bullet proof vest, which will cover about half the cost of the vest.
Castellano reminded residents that school is in session and for people to drive carefully and pay attention when driving in the school zones and near busses.
“Value your property, and lock it up,” Castellano said.
There was no report for the fire department, as they received a call shortly before the meeting started.
Box presented a quote for a message board which will be used to alert the public of all public health notifications and emergencies. The sign will be accessible via the internet so it can be changed remotely when alerts are needed immediately. After discussion, the council agreed to purchase the message board for the quoted amount of $11,426.00.
“This qualifies for the CARES money,” Box said, in regard to the public health message board. “And it’s programmable, and can be changed via a cell phone.”
The money would need to be spent by Nov. 15.
“Where are we going to put it?” Councilor Pat Richards asked.
“Right between the license bureau and the front door,” Box said.
Box met with the tractor club to go over their plans for the winter. They will be remodeling the kitchen with new flooring, wall covering and appliances. The Department of health and the building inspector has also met with the tractor club and have provided guidance.
“So that will be a next summer project,” Box said.
City hall will be open for City residents on election day for voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will be spaced six feet apart in the hall, and two in the building at a time.
Box asked for approval to pay the final pay estimate for the sewer lining on the Highway 6 project. Motion was made to approve pay estimate number four in the amount of $5,968.34.
The Licenses Bureau will be closed to the public on November 12 and 13 in order to make the switch to the new licensing system.
“It’s been phenomenally busy over there,” Box said, of the positive customer comments and letters the bureau has received in regard to customer service.
Box asked to start looking at pricing a new dump truck and track loader for the City. The council was okay with getting prices.
“I appreciate all the work you have been putting in Mark,” Mayor Steve Geving stated.
Councilor Barb Serfling said that the VFW Ladies Auxiliary has donated $1,000 to the city to help get power to the flagpole located at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 6. Box will see if the Deer River Chamber of Commerce would like to participate in the project.
“I was part of the meeting,” Serfling said. “So I know they did approve it.”
