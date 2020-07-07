Every Thursday through Labor Day, the Deer River Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, starting July 9.
The market will be located in the parking lot at Northview Bank.
Nine vendors have signed up for the 2020 season.
Masks are not required, but are recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.