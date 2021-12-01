December First Friday is Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.

The Grand Rapids First Friday Art Walk is Friday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m., with live music continuing after 7 p.m. at various locations downtown Grand Rapids. Patrons are asked to maintain a six-foot distance and face coverings are strongly recommended and are required by some locations. First Fridays are hosted by Grand Rapids Arts. For more information, visit GrandRapidsArts.org.
The following are locations showcasing artists on Dec. 3:
FRAME UP: Local Painter and Sculptor Tom Page who creates art for public places and private collectors will be presenting his latest works centered around influential musicians. Come enter a raffle for a framed Tom Page original painting of Bob Dylan -- 100% of proceeds support art supplies for the Grand Rapids High School Art Department.
MOVE IT REAL ESTATE GROUP: Welcoming artist Sondra Grover of Woodworks81. She creates custom woodworking, carvings, engraving on wood, acrylic and leather for signs, cutting boards, switch plates, utensils, cribbage and chess boards, epoxy tables, ornaments, and much more!
ITASCA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (IEDC): Hosting a First Friday event with featured artist Kari Townsdin, music by McKeon Hugh Roberts, food by Tike’s Meats, and sweet treats by Northwoods Candy Company.
WINGS N WILLOWS ART GALLERY & CUSTOM FRAMING: Hosting Bob Simonson, a well known local shop teacher (retired) who began carving in the 1980’s. He carves characters of all kinds including the Scandinavian Flat Plane Style. Don’t miss his whimsical Santas, gnomes, mushrooms and funny faces!
LAKE LOVER VINTAGE: Lake Lover Vintage will be featuring the art of our in-house artists including Carol Bowman Photography, Tamarick Designs, Karen Olson Pottery, mixed media art by Leah Fox, Weed Vases by Mike Weedman, jams, jellies, and mustards by Boondock Enterprises, handmade gameboards, toad houses, aprons and bird feeders. Plus a fun handmade Christmas ornament display!
RAPIDS BREWING: FlowitOut Creations will be showing and selling her wire wrapped jewelry and more from 4 – 7 pm with live music by Marc Gartman from 7 – 10 pm.
UNWINED UP NORTH: Hosting designer Abby Daigle of the Plaid Buffalo. She’ll be displaying her one-of-a-kind chalkboards, wooden signs, and home décor.
STAINED GLASS WITH CLASS: Enjoy live holiday music in the store for the December First Friday celebrations.
MACROSTIE ART CENTER: Presenting the annual Northern Spirit Shop holiday marketplace with handmade original art and one-of-a-kind gifts. The showcase exhibition “Nordic Folk Traditions” will be opening in the Minnesota Gallery, M’lou Brubaker will be on site with a jewelry trunk show, and wreaths from the MAC’s annual Wreath + Art Auction fundraiser will be on display. Masks required.
BENDERS SHOES: Dan Aalto, music teacher in Grand Rapids school district, will be conducting some of his older orchestra students as they perform a selection of holiday music at Benders Shoes.
OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL:
• True North Salon and Spa + Wildland Fabrics Visit this eclectic boutique and vendor marketplace on the 1st floor.
• Embrace Mental Health Gwendolyn Smith will show her photography series of local spots, on view on the Garden Level between Suites 3 and 6.
• Story Art & Museum The Tin Woodman has moved to Old Central School! Stop by Story Art & Museum in Room 109 for an Open House and visit their new space. Masks required.
• Artists in the Attic Head up to the 3rd floor to see the Artists’ Loft and meet the artists: Deb Buxengard, Mary Corwin, and Lily Dittmer with painting, pastels, mosaics, and more.
