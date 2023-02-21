David James Nilson 1948 - 2023

David James Nilson, age 75, of Deer River, MN, passed away peacefully at home Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by family.
David was the youngest of 12 children born in 1948 to Emil and Laura Nilson of Annandale, MN. David shared his North Woods home with his son Kai, daughter-in-law Betti, and grandchildren Brayden, Breann, Brooke, and Braddock. His passions included Astronomy, Science, Natural & Political History, and speculating re: the whereabouts of his lost right arm, which he surmised may have been forgotten in the wild after he had a nice nap against a tree. His wit, humor, and compassion will be missed by those who loved him.
David is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Heidi; brothers, Arvid, Paul, Harold, Roger and Stanley Nilson; and sister Elaine Engen. He is survived by his son, Kai (Betti); sisters, Alice (John) Wolfe, Floss Nilson, and Rosemary Nilson; brothers, Maynard (Betty) and Maurice (Jeanne) Nilson; and his grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, beginning at 11:30 AM and continuing until the 1:00 PM Funeral Service at Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, 33589 County Road 89, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
