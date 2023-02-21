David James Nilson 1948 - 2023

David James Nilson, age 75, of Deer River, MN, passed away peacefully at home Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by family.

David was the youngest of 12 children born in 1948 to Emil and Laura Nilson of Annandale, MN. David shared his North Woods home with his son Kai, daughter-in-law Betti, and grandchildren Brayden, Breann, Brooke, and Braddock.  His passions included Astronomy, Science, Natural & Political History, and speculating re: the whereabouts of his lost right arm, which he surmised may have been forgotten in the wild after he had a nice nap against a tree.  His wit, humor, and compassion will be missed by those who loved him. 

