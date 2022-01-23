Every winter I try to find something, usually creative, to do in addition to the normal activities associated with surviving months of a northern deep freeze. (Unlike some I know, I do not head for a warmer climate with the first snowflakes; yet I am finding winter is nowhere near as much fun as it used to be.) In the past these extra projects included reconditioning old boats, making log furniture, rebuilding dysfunctional bicycles, fashioning dozens of a variety of bowls, cups, plates, candelabras, and chalices on the wood lathe, daily writing, and others. As one of those people who would otherwise suffer from a lack of sunlight not to mention boredom, the projects tend to involve both mental and physical effort, which goes a long way to maintain an active mind.
This year’s project actually began nearly forty years ago with a strange dream that bordered on a nightmare. The vision has stuck with me because I rarely have even ‘bad’ dreams, and nightmares much less so. My creative task this winter, which began in late December, is to turn that apparition into a novel. It will be entirely different from other novels I have written because it will come almost entirely from an illusion. But then is that so different from ‘reality’?
We tend to associate the creative process with artists. A painter has a palette of colors and a blank canvas. An architect has a drawing board and a vision. A writer has experiences and ideas and a blank piece of paper, metaphorical or real. A clothes designer has bolts of fabric and a dummy, or model if finances are sufficient. The creative process involves much more than the finished product. There have been thousands of creative choices along the way. Ideas have been contemplated but then discarded, or maybe modified, or combined with others, or eliminated altogether, and the project started all over again. Discarded thoughts and ideas do not represent failures, but rather roads that led to nowhere and were abandoned for another, hopefully better, path.
This process is merely an imitation of living. Every second, every millisecond, of every life is a process of choosing the ‘colors’, words, actions, that fit into a space in time we call ‘now’. We create each moment by the decisions we make from the myriad options available to us. What to wear, what to say, what to do, how we respond to our relationships with others, how we maneuver around and are influenced by personal bias, by past history, by self preservation, by perceived threats, and by the environment; all these decisions and influences require a creative response no matter if you have the artistic bent or not.
Life, itself, is a creative process. And one that comes with great individual power, if only we are aware enough to recognize it. Moment to moment, we choose what our life is going to be from the options available to us. We create our own existence. We have the power to both limit ourselves to what is safe and predictable or expand outward into unknown territory laden with risk, but also with the potential for great opportunity. This is not about financial concerns, though it could be, but rather personal growth. We are born creators and are only restricted by the number of colors we choose to place on our palette.
I have reached 30,000 words in my novel. A good start. Every scene began with an idea. That idea morphed into hundreds of ways to express it. Out of those hundreds I settled on one. Yet what finally appeared in written form was totally different than any that I had envisioned, and still subject to revision. That is what life is. We have all manner of ideas about the future. We may have made ironclad preparations for it. But if tomorrow turns out to be exactly as we planned, it will be an anomaly so rare as to inspire surprise if not shock. But if we expand our palette to as many colors as we can, we have a better chance of creating a masterpiece, which, flaws and all, is our own existence.
