If you drive downtown Grand Rapids these days, the large construction project on the corner of Pokegama Avenue North and Highway 2 is hard to miss. Contractors have made good progress in recent months on the new Justice Center to be attached to the Itasca County Courthouse. The expansion project will include a larger jail complex to house more inmates as well as court administration offices and newly-updated court rooms.
This week, the county launched a new website to provide updates on the project and offer residents with Itasca County launched the new website itascacountyjusticecenter.org. The website allows residents a means to offer comments on the 1% local option sales tax proposed to finance the project. It also includes a wide range of details about the project, which includes 74,000 square feet of additional jail and courtroom space as well as extensive renovations in the existing buildings. Improvements at the jail and courthouse will increase inmate capacity, improve the safety of jail and court staff, and help manage rising caseloads.
On Nov. 8, 2022, Itasca County voters will decide whether to approve a one-percent countywide sales tax to pay for new justice center. Revenue from the tax would be used to pay down the $75 million cost over a 30-year term, or until the bonds are retired. If the referendum is not approved, property taxes will be increased by approximately 10% to pay for the project.
“Construction is already underway, but the referendum gives voters an opportunity to decide how the facility will be paid for, and who will be impacted by those costs,” said Brett Skyles, County Administrator.
Citing the Itasca County Jail’s aging infrastructure and outdated design, the Minnesota Department of Corrections concluded that the facility was no longer able to meet several critical standards for safety and health and ordered the county to provide a compliant jail facility by the fall of 2023.
After studying the jail’s deficiencies and gathering community input, Itasca County commissioners developed and approved a plan to build a new jail and court facility. Construction is on schedule to be completed by late 2023.
“We are excited to see the progress on the new jail and court facility. The facility design ensures state of the art public safety measures for the courts, corrections and the public for decades to come,” said Terry Snyder, County Commissioner.
If approved by voters, the sales tax would spread the cost of the project among both county residents and nonresidents who buy goods or services within the county. In contrast, a property tax increase would apply exclusively to those who own or rent property within the county.
“We want to make all the details surrounding this referendum as clear as possible,” said Ben DeNucci, County Commissioner. “The website will provide a convenient way for residents to learn more about the project and the opportunity to pay for it through a local sales tax option.”
Residents are encouraged to visit the website to learn more. The website will be updated regularly leading up to Election Day with additional information about cost and voting as it becomes available.
Those with questions should contact Brett Skyles at brett.skyles@itasca.co.mn.us.
