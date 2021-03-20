The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a work session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 16.
County Administrator Brett Skyles discussed the county’s current hiring freeze. The freeze first came into effect on April 14, 2020. It was extended on Oct. 13, 2020, for an additional 180 days. Board members discussed whether or not to extend the freeze for an additional 180 days, but decided to table the decision until April 13.
Other action taken during the meeting was light. The board motioned 4-0 to approve a new license to sell tobacco products for Kristi and Christopher Reinhardt, new owners of God’s Country Outfitters.
The board also approved a Harris Township Rezone Application. The application to rezone the property located at parcel 19-008-1203 to Light Industrial Commercial was submitted by Todd Major and Pete Stacklie. On March 10, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to the County Board.
Legislative update
The Board listened to a legislative update provided by Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg. He highlighted Itasca County’s 2021 legislative priorities.
1. Support Itasca County’s Local Option Sales Tax and Sales Tax Exemption resolutions.
2. Anoka Regional Treatment Center cost shift to counties: The Minnesota Department of Human Services has added the ability for the country to appeal, but the DHS specifically states that the appeal cannot be on the determination that it is clinically appropriate for a client to be discharged, which defeats the reason for the appeal process. Itasca County will still get a $40,000 bill per month on clients with no appeal process or any reimbursement mechanism.
3. Keeping value-based reimbursement in place without reducing the rates – essential for skilled nursing facilities who have made investments in staff and resources expecting the value-based reimbursement to continue.
4. Appropriate reimbursement on ICWA funding-based on costs utilization.
5. Require DHS to follow state stature regarding Medicaid/Medicare Advantage/Special Needs Basic Care Procurement processes.
6. Enbridge and other state property tax assessed asset valuations cases – aid for counties in back payments and future liabilities.
Solberg also spoke about items of legislative importance.
1. To fully fund probation officers’ reimbursement according to M.S.A. 244.19. Reimbursement to Itasca County should be 50% of salary costs. It is currently at 30%.
2. Short-term rentals, such as AirBnB and VRBO. The county believes state reform is needed on such rentals.
3. Dewatering efforts in the Canisteo Mine Pit.
4. Supporting efforts to keep the Hill Annex Mine open.
5. Support efforts for double lane completion on Highway 69.
Recommended for consent
Environmental Services Coordinator Greg Stolz provided information regarding the request to approve construction of three Canister Site Buildings. Itasca County Environmental Services sent a letter to contractors stating it is accepting sealed bids for the construction of attendants buildings located at three outlying canister sites. RTY Construction provided the lowest bid at $28,092.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Eric Villeneuve provided information regarding a request to authorize the hiring of one Public Health Nurse position in the Public Health Division of the HHS. Randal Washburn requested authorization posting of one vacant custodian position in the Facility Management Division of the Administration Department. The position has been vacant since Feb. 2020. Washburn stated that project and building maintenance items are not being completed in a timely manner due to lack of proper staffing. Deb Davis requested hiring authorization for a clerk treasurer position in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Department.
Lynn Hart of Human Services discussed potential updates to the Itasca County Interim Policy 20-02, a COVID program for employees. The policy has been in effect since April 1, 2020 and Hart said it needs some updates to ensure it reflects the board’s intentions surrounding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) Employee Paid Sick Leave.
Consent Agenda
The Board recommended for the consent the following items. They will be addressed at the Itasca County Board Regular Session on Tuesday, March 23:
1. Approve the submission of a grant proposal to the Minnesota Department of Human Services by ICHHS for the Community Living Infrastructure (CLI) Grant.
2. Award Contract 59602 – City of Bigfork, Rajala Mill Road and Ash Street road reconstruction to Casper Construction Inc. in the amount of $731,743.65 and authorize the require signatures on the contract documents.
3. Adopt the Resolution for MnDOT Detour Agreement No. 1045956, which approves the agreement and authorizes the necessary signatures.
4. Set time and date for the Land Department to conduct two oral auctions of earthen materials at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Ave in Grand Rapids as follows and authorize publication: 1) Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., base royalty of $1.50 per cubic yard loose volume in NWSW, Section 4, Township 60 N, Range 23 W; and 2) Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:45 a.m., base royalty of $1.00 per cubic yard loose volm in SESE Less SW1/4 thereof, Section 2; NWSW, Section 4; S1/2SE1/4, Section 5; all in Township 60 N, Range 23 W.
5. Adopt the Resolution to repurchase government lot 2, Section 14, Township 145, Range 26 by Paul and Marilyn Schanhaar.
6. Approve purchase of highway easement over portions of tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 13, Township 56, Range 23, for the appraised value of $3,000 and authorize necessary signatures.
7. Approve minutes of the Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held March 9, 2021.
8. Approve recommended classifications from Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held March 9, 2021.
9. Award 2021 tree planting contract to Northwoods Forestry Inc. in the amount of $29,795 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12 and authorize necessary signatures.
10. Award site preparation contract to Future Forests Inc., in the amount of $68,395 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12 and authorize necessary signatures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.