The Centennial Rotary Club of Grand Rapids believes no one deserves to be lonely for Thanksgiving.

For several years, the club has hosted a free community Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings for Itasca County area older adults and individuals who are alone and in need with no access to a Thanksgiving meal.

The dinner is typically held at the Itasca County Family YMCA. This year, it will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for in-person dining.

There is also pick-up or delivery offered by contacting the ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org by the end of the day Tuesday, Nov. 23 (provide name, address and phone number).

