A drive-thru Halloween event in Cohasset will happen this year at the Cohasset Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. or until all the bags are gone. Halloween-goers are asked to enter and exit on the east side of the building.
“You drive up and we will ask how many kids you have in the car,” Cohasset City Councilor Terry Bartz said, at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting. “We have about 500 bags of candy ready.”
In regard to Light the Night and fireworks, the council didn’t know if that would happen yet or not.
In other business:
Representative Sandy Layman and Senator Justin Eichorn were present at Tuesday’s meeting and gave a legislative update for the council.
“We’ve never stopped, we are still in session,” Layman said. “This seems like the longest year ever.”
Layman discussed how they started the session in February, and in March, everything came to a stop, and they all went home when COVID hit.
Since March, every 30 days, the Governor renews the powers.
“It’s been a struggle, we haven’t agreed with how COVID was handled, and we didn’t like the one size fits all approach,” Layman said. “We all scratched our heads, when our main street shops closed their doors, and yet you could go to Target. We were feeling the pressure from all of you. We also had record unemployment numbers go through.”
After the George Floyd incident in May, the next session was about police reform.
The most recent special session was Oct. 12-14.
“I’m pleased to say, we did come to an agreement on a bonding bill,” Layman said, adding $1.2 million would be set aside for the Mississippi Riverfront.
“Yeah, it didn’t look good there for that for a little bit,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
“I think Cohasset has done well, and it has a lot to do with you coming up with projects, and partnering with the legislature,” Layman said.
She added, “This will probably be the last time I will be in front of you as a legislator.”
Eichorn updated the council in regard to the $547 million that was passed in funding for COVID related projects such as purchasing life-saving equipment, renovating hospitals and food banks. Eichorn stated that anyone without insurance was still able to get a COVID-19 test and made it possible for any frontline worker to get workers compensation if they became sick with COVID.
“We have separate, three branches of government, and the executive is running the show right now,” Eichorn said. “We learned a lot throughout our session.”
“Do you think the taxpayers are going to have to pay for all the damage in the Cities?” Bartz asked.
Eichorn said if the Democrats are in control, yes, it will be put back on the taxpayers, but explained there are still a lot of answers that need to be made. Eichorn firmly believed the residents in this area, shouldn’t have to pay for that.
“I appreciate your service Sandy, over the years,” Mayor Hagy said. “When you look around, our city has grown.”
“We are excited about the growth opportunities for Cohasset,” Eichorn said.
The council approved the request from Fire Chief Davin Tinquist to purchase a new tanker for Rosenbauer at an approximate cost of $430,000.
“We put safety features into this truck,” fireman Dave Meyers said.
“So does this hold the same amount or more?” Bartz asked.
“The same,” Meyers said, adding they have put a lot of thought into this truck.
“There is an option for a reduced price if we pay for it up-front ,” said Tinquist of the Minnesota-built truck.
The council approved the request to rent the community center to Ruby’s Pantry for November food distributions. The group would be required to set up and tear down and also sanitize the commons and restrooms.
“How much is this chemical that we are spraying?” Councilor Jason Tabaka asked, with Mayor Hagy saying it was paid through COVID dollars.
The council agreed they would not charge Ruby’s Pantry to use the center.
The council approved the request from Walt Shadley, Cohasset Public Works, to approve the purchase of a John Deere 544L Wheel Loader from McCoy Construction and Forestry, for a total State bid price of $181,325.
“We can use it all around the city, it would be a great asset,” Shadley said.
The Itasca Clean Water Commitment, resolution 2020-22 was tabled until the next meeting, but then rescinded, and was approved by the council.
Laura Connelly was present and updated the council on the commitment. She stated that after talking with more than 1,000 people, she said, “We just want to make sure we are all watching the water. It’s basically like a public information campaign.”
“The more city sewer we hook up to lake homes, the better our water will be too,” Mayor Hagy added.
The council approved the invoices from Cascade Computers for computer equipment at $6,919.37 and $1,468.41, at a total cost of $8,388.18.
“And how are we paying for this Max?” Mayor Hagy said, with Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters responding with CARES dollars.
Bartz had taxpayers approach him and asked why the trails were closed out at Tioga, and how much taxpayer dollars have been used out there.
“The majority of Tioga recreation is still open,” Peters said, adding they are waiting on a response from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as to what to do with a portion of it.
The entire Tioga recreational area is closed through rifle deer season. He also explained that on a $2.9 million project, the city would have invested about $100,000.
The council approved claims in the amount of $221,042.77; the Oct. 13, 2020 city council minutes; and acknowledged the cemetery deed for William and Karon Stejskal.
There was no resident input. All council members were present.
