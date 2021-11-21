At a 7 p.m. special meeting Tuesday to discuss an Evironmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for a proposed OSB mill to be built in Cohasset by Huber Engineered Wood, the Cohasset City Council did not take any questions but rather extended the hearing to the following Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7:05 p.m.
“The decision to vote on the EAW determination or to require a second reiteration of the EAW process, will be made at that time,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy stated. “We wanted to thank everyone for being here. We appreciate your participation throughout the entire process, and your input is valuable.”
The City has 30 days from Oct. 28, 2021 in regard to the Huber Engineered Wood EAW, to make a determination.
“Given the significance of the Huber Engineered Wood project, the City is taking a hard look at the environmental concerns raised throughout the process,” Mayor Hagy said. “Thanks for coming, and we will see you November 23, 2021 at 7:05 p.m.”
