Clifford Fredrick Hanson 1934 - 2023

Clifford Fredrick Hanson was born on October 28th, 1934, in Wadena, Minnesota. To Mable and George Hanson. Most of Clifford’s childhood was spent in his hometown of Wadena on their family farm. His family then moved to Deer River Minnesota, when he was about 5 years old. Then to Grand Rapids. He dropped out of school in 9th grade due to losing his father, he then had to be the man of the house and take care of his mother and siblings.
He met his sweetheart Jeannette Serfling when he was 14 years old not soon after when he was 18, they ended up getting married on October 25th, 1952, and having 4 children of their own. Melody, Terry, Tamie, and Clifford. He was a jack of all trades, he loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping, anything that had to do with the outdoors he would love to go do. He enjoyed to listen to music from old gospel to country music. Clifford was a family man and loved to play his guitar and sing to his heart desire and danced to the music and would want you to join along. He worked in the mines, driving truck and doing millwright in the Grand Rapids, Iron range area. He also worked at Howg’s Meats where he met his best friend, Dale Howg.
Clifford had outlived both is his wives. His first wife and the mother of his children Jeannette after a long and happy 40 years of marriage. He then met his second wife three years later, EdniaIsaacs. Soon after they got married and were married for 20 years. They would like to go travel to visit family and friends, especially his brother who lived in California. He loved the lord and had amazing faith. We would often hear him say “I’m praying for you, and I know he hears me.” He was a man of faith and a great man to his family. He would always say “We take what the good lords gives us and we thank him for it.” He always had a smile on his face and his laugh was amazing and so heartwarming.
Clifford entered Heaven’s doors early in the morning at 4am on February 16th, 2023, at Autumns Lane Assisted Living in Deer River, where he resided at. They gave him amazing care and always expressed how good everyone there was to him and that they always fed him good. He is survived by his daughters Melody (Bill) Perrington, Tamie(Joe) Burlison, his sons Terry (Kim) Hanson, and his youngest son Clifford (Cliff) Hanson.
He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren (Colleen, Cory (Ryanna), Sabrina (Josh), Terry, Cody (Darian), Clayton (Nichole), Alysha, Matt and Joe, Jared, Josh, Wayne (Carol) and his 9 great grandchildren to whom he loved very much and bragged on about. His brothers Don (Marcie) Hanson, Lawrence Dahl, and Bill (Charlotte) Dahl.
Preceded in death by his parents Mable and George Hanson, his stepdad Larry Dahl; first wife Jeannette Hanson and second wife Edna Hanson; brothers Clayton, Howard, and sister Darlene; and grandsons Jessie and Jeromy. Special friends Dale and Patty Howg, Roger Serfling, and Bobby Serfling.
Funeral services will be Wednesday February 22, 2023 11:00 A.M. at the River of Life Church in Grand Rapids, MN with A visitation one hour prior at the church. Funeral arrangements are by Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN
