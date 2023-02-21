Clifford Fredrick Hanson 1934 - 2023

Clifford Fredrick Hanson was born on October 28th, 1934, in Wadena, Minnesota. To Mable and George Hanson. Most of Clifford’s childhood was spent in his hometown of Wadena on their family farm. His family then moved to Deer River Minnesota, when he was about 5 years old. Then to Grand Rapids. He dropped out of school in 9th grade due to losing his father, he then had to be the man of the house and take care of his mother and siblings.

He met his sweetheart Jeannette Serfling when he was 14 years old not soon after when he was 18, they ended up getting married on October 25th, 1952, and having 4 children of their own. Melody, Terry, Tamie, and Clifford. He was a jack of all trades, he loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping, anything that had to do with the outdoors he would love to go do. He enjoyed to listen to music from old gospel to country music. Clifford was a family man and loved to play his guitar and sing to his heart desire and danced to the music and would want you to join along. He worked in the mines, driving truck and doing millwright in the Grand Rapids, Iron range area. He also worked at Howg’s Meats where he met his best friend, Dale Howg.

