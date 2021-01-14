The Grand Rapids Public Works Department will be plowing snow starting at 4 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15. Our City Winter Parking Ordinance will be enforced. The City Ordinance require vehicle owners to remove their vehicles from streets when plowing takes place. Vehicles may park on the streets after they are cleared of snow the full width of the road.

