City of Grand Rapids to plow Friday morning Feb 10, 2022 The Grand Rapids Public Works Department will be plowing snow starting at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.The Winter Parking Ordinance will be enforced requiring vehicle owners to remove their vehicles from streets when plowing takes place.Vehicles may park on the streets after they are cleared of snow the full width of the road.
