The City of Grand Rapids held its annual Budget and Levy Public Truth in Taxation Hearing Monday, Dec. 7. No one from the public called in nor attended the meeting despite City Hall being opened with social distancing and masking.
Grand Rapids City Administrator provided a spreadsheet listing previously certified levies and the 2021 proposed levy for the city. The net levied to property owners for 2021 is $7,386,756 which is a 4.43% increase over last year. This includes $5,197,994 toward the general fund, $711,010 to the library fund, $212,812 for cemetery operations, $60,000 for the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, $192,000 for internal loan/equipment purchases, and $25,000 toward St. Joseph’s abatement. It also includes $1,68,512 for bonded indebtedness. The gross certified levy of $8,079,328 less fiscal disparities funding of $692,572 provides the final net levy to taxpayers.
The council will officially consider approving the 2021/payable 2022 levy and budget at it’s next meeting on Dec. 21.
As Pagel explained during the hearing, the city’s levy is used to pay for essential services throughout the city with a majority of it going to debt service for street reconstruction projects. Police and public works receive the next largest portion.
Circumstances that can impact a resident’s property taxes, Pagel said, include a change in the market valu
of a property and a change or shift in the market value of other properties in the area including commercial, industrial and residential. Changes in the city, county and school district levies also impact property taxes as well as increases or decreases in aid to the city from the state or federal government.
A city’s tax capacity is calculated by taking the Estimated Market Value (EMV) of a property and multiplying it by the tax rate. The tax rate for a residential property is 1%; commercial/industrial is 1.5% on the first $150,000 and 2% above $150,000; utilities is 2%.
A chart of the tax capacity trend for the city shows homestead up $130,177 above last year and commercial up $95,849, public utilities went down $14,590. Total tax capacity for Grand Rapids is $10,007,990 for 2020/2021, compared to $9,796,554 for 2019/2020.
The county determines property values. For payable 2021, the county determined values based on October 2018 through September 2019. Pagel explained that sales in the southwest area of the city were much higher than the county’s EMV these were primarily in neighborhoods around the golf course, Pine Ridge, Forest Hills and Donovan Addition. Some increased as much as 5.25% to 12.5%.
Councilor Dale Christy commented that his neighborhood was once such area that saw increases. He compared it to a water balloon when squeezed one area goes up and the other goes down with some property owners benefiting one year and others another year.
Mayor Dale Adams asked Pagel what property owners can do to appeal if their property values and taxes went up considerably.
Pagel explained that once they receive their property statements from the county in the spring there are instructions on the back on how to file for a rebate from the state. This information is also available on the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s website. All appeals to the county are done in the spring.
In other business on Monday, the council:
Held a public hearing to consider granting the jurisdictional authority of the Grand Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to Itasca County. Following the hearing, the council approved a transfer agreement and related matters to the HRA merger.
Approved verified claims for Nov. 17-30, 2020 in the total amount of $824,536.58.
Accepted a feasibility report for CP 2020-4, Diane Lane Sanitary Sewer.
Adopted a resolution closing the Debt Service Fund/Debt Service Reserve Fund and transferring the remaining balance to the Capital Project Fund/Permanent Improvement Revolving Fund.
Approved a five-year Municipal Engineering Services Agreement between the city and Short Elliot Hendrickson.
Authorized the Public Works Department to advertise for bids for the sale of the 1995 John Deere front end loader.
Accepted the feasibility report for CP 2021-2, Fifth Street SW reconstruction and set a public hearing for Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Rapids City Council Chambers.
Approved the purchase and a three-year agreement from ESRI for GIS ELA software in the total amount of $82,500, of which the 2021 fee is $27,500.
Accepted the resignation of David Marty from the Arts & Culture Commission.
Approved a 2021 Theatre License for Mann Theatres Inc., and authorized fee reduction for 2021 Theatre License to Mann Theatres.
Accepted a $3,000 grant from the Itasca County Coronavirus Relief Fund toward the purchase of an industrial washer.
Approved the first amendment to contract for private development with Grand Rapids Sawmill Redevelopment, LLC.
Approved a pierringer release related to CP 2014-2.
Approved the purchase of self-publishing software from Municode.
Approved appointments to the Library Board and Arts & Culture Commission.
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.
