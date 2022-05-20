The City of Grand Rapids provided a statement Friday afternoon regarding an alleged altercation between officers at the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
People have been inquiring for months about such an incident however an ongoing investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has kept the incident closed to media requests for information.
According to the city's statement, the city received a complaint in January 2022 and promptly placed police department employees on paid administrative leave while the BCA looked into the matter.
When the BCA submitted its findings from the investigation to the Itasca County Attorney's Office, the case was referred to Cass County for review. On May 19, 2022, the city was informed that the Cass County Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute any criminal charges related to the incident. The city has contacted an outside independent employment investigator to conduct an investigation.
The statement further refers to the Grand Rapids Police Crest and its focus on "commitment, integrity and courage."
"We see this foundation as more than just words on paper. We are very proud of the reputation we have with the community we serve and trust our community places in us everyday," ends the statement with no further comment provided by the city regarding this incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.