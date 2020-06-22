Effective Tuesday, June 23, Itasca County Board meetings will reopen to the public.
As part of the COVID-19 Response, limitations on the number of public present at a County Board meeting may be reached and admittance to the meeting may be curtailed in order to maintain social distancing requirements.
Members of the public can submit Citizen Input electronically using the Citizen eInput form (https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/FormCenter/County-Board-33/Citizen-eInput-118) up until 1 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Submitted written citizen input will be read at the meeting with current parameters still in effect. Contact Amanda Schultz, Deputy Clerk of the County Board, at (218) 327-7362 if you would like to submit citizen input but do not have internet access.
