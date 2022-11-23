Centennial Rotary Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

No one should be alone for Thanksgiving! That’s been the message the Grand Rapids Centennial Rotary club has believed in for many years. To provide for those who are alone or in need, club members give of their time and talents every year to serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner.
This year’s dine-in Thanksgiving meal will be served at St. Joseph Catholic Community Church, in the Social Hall (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids).
“We are incredibly grateful to partner with St. Joseph Church and ElderCircle, to continue this holiday tradition,” said Keith Polister, Centennial Rotarian. “We are preparing to serve 300-400 meals to many who may be alone and experience a hardship and do not have access to a meal.”
The meals will be prepared by the Centennial Rotarians and community volunteers. Delivery of the meals and coordination of the curb-side pick-up at St. Joseph Catholic Church will also be provided by the Centennial Rotarians and community volunteers. Delivery will be available in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.
Registration for this free Thanksgiving meal is now open by contacting ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org. Orders must specify delivery or pick-up and state the names of the people receiving the meals. Registration must be made on or before Tuesday, Nov. 22. Meals will be available for delivery from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and pick-up on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 24, from 11 a.m. – noon and noon – 1 p.m. Delivery in the Grand Rapids area and pick-up options are also available. Pick-up will be at the main doors of the Catholic Church.
Funding for this project is made possible through the Blandin Foundation, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, Centennial Rotary Club, and ElderCircle provided in part by the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging as part of the Federal Older Americans Act funding.
“We are always excited for the opportunity to partner with the Centennial Rotary club and to be able to provide this Thanksgiving meal for individuals who are alone or do not have access to a Thanksgiving meal otherwise,” stated ElderCircle Executive Director Renee Bymark. “We are seeking volunteers who may want to celebrate Thanksgiving by helping others.”
If you’d like to volunteer to deliver meals, contact ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org to volunteer. Volunteers will be asked to meet at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. for instructions.
