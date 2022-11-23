Centennial Rotary Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

No one should be alone for Thanksgiving! That’s been the message the Grand Rapids Centennial Rotary club has believed in for many years. To provide for those who are alone or in need, club members give of their time and talents every year to serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner.

This year’s dine-in Thanksgiving meal will be served at St. Joseph Catholic Community Church, in the Social Hall (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids).

