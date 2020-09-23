There is just one week left for residents of Itasca County to self-respond to the 2020 Census and be counted for representation in regional, state and national decision-making. As of this week, just 55% of Itasca County residents have responded.
Ten years ago, the final county self-response rate was 57.9% of households. This contributed to the state nearly losing the Eighth Congressional District to another state because of low response to the 2010 Census. In fact, the state kept it by just 8,000 people.
The state is divided equally by population into eight Congressional districts. The Eighth District covers northeastern Minnesota including Itasca, St. Louis, Koochiching, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Carlton, Lake, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Kanabec, Isanti, Chisago, and Pine counties. Both the Eighth and Seventh District (covering the western side of the state) are Minnesota’s largest districts regarding area. As the state demographer has explained in media reports, if these very large districts in greater Minnesota are spread even further, it would be tough for political representation because it would mean representatives would have bigger challenges to get to know the communities they’re representing.
Each year, the state gets about $15 billion in federal money to pay for things like schools, transportation and healthcare. If it loses a seat, not only could it lose some federal funding, but would have one less voice on the national stage if Minnesota ends up with seven districts.
The Eighth District is currently represented by Congressman Pete Stauber, of Duluth.
“It is critically important that residents of Minnesota’s Eighth District take a few moments to fill out the census. Our U.S. Constitution mandates a census to confirm we have an accurate count of our citizens nationwide and ensure Congress and the Federal Government can accurately administer services. The State of Minnesota has a lot at stake. The $15.5 billion dollars in federal funds that support Minnesota’s schools, hospitals, agriculture, first responders, roads, businesses, and households are allocated using census data. To help our rural communities get their fair share of representation and services, I urge everyone visit 2020Census.gov and fill out the census today," explained Congressman Stauber.
Census workers are currently door knocking in Itasca County, trying to account for vacant properties, cabins, and hunting shacks – all housing units that could have someone living in them, need to be counted. The door knocking operation has counted about 10% of housing units in the State of Minnesota.
Earlier this month, the Census Bureau completed a final mailing to households earlier who have not completed the census. If you receive a form, please complete it – even if you remember completing the census already. The Bureau may not have received your data. Counting everyone brings dollars for our community, attracts economic development, and ensures political voice.
The self-response deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 30. Those who get their mail at P.O. boxes are particularly at-risk for not being counted. Because Census forms cannot be mailed to P.O. boxes, these households depend on getting their forms delivered by a Census worker. When all workers were pulled from the field during the spring COVID crisis, those forms didn’t start getting delivered until June. With so many Itasca County residents receiving their mail through P.O. boxes, Census takers are diligently working in the field to reach these people.
Even hunting shacks and cabins get a census form to fill out. If nobody lives there, the number of residents just needs to be marked “0.” Otherwise, census workers will keep trying to track a household member down.
Residents can ensure they are counted by filling out a Census form online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 or by completing the form sent in the mail or delivered to their door.
