In an effort to go ensure that no one is missed in the 2020 U.S. Census, starting Sept. 3 through Sept. 28, census takers will start counting people staying at campgrounds, RV parks, marinas and hotels if they do not usually live elsewhere.
Based on the current self-response rate of 63.3%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.
Census takers began following up with households on July 16 in a limited number of areas and added additional areas each week thereafter.
“America has answered the call and most households responded to the census online, by phone or by mail,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham. “To ensure a complete and accurate count, we must now go door to door to count all of the households we have not heard back from. During this phase, you can still self-respond online (at 2020census.gov), by phone (at 844-330-2020), or by mailing your completed questionnaire.”
The Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) operation is the final stage of conducting the once-a-decade population count of everyone living in the United States. In most cases, census workers will make up to six attempts at each housing unit address to county possible residents. This includes leaving notification of the attempted visit on the door. The notification will include reminder information on how to respond online, by paper or by phone. In addition, census workers may try to reach the household by phone to conduct the interview.
The self-response phase has been extended until Sept. 30 for online, phone or mail-in responses. Use your Census ID or your physical address when responding.
Between Sept. 22-24, the Census Bureau plans to send specially trained census takers to count people at shelters, soup kitchens, regularly scheduled mobile food vans and locations previously identified by the Census Bureau where people are known to sleep outdoors (like under bridges) and at all-night businesses (such as transit stations and 24-hour laundromats). People experiencing homelessness will be counted where they are staying when the census takers visit between Sept. 22-24.
The U.S. Census determines where federal funding is applied. Census data guides how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year for schools, health care facilities, roads, transportation, recreation centers, social services and more.
A kindergartner counted in the 2020 Census this year will be starting high school when the next census comes around in 2030: That’s 10 years of school supplies, teachers, school lunches and more.
Right now, students across the country are getting an introduction to the 2020 Census through the Statistics in Schools program. This program offers free activities and resources to schools to help prepare their students for an increasingly data-driven world.
The Census Bureau ensures that responses to the census are safe and secure. The law requires the Census Bureau to keep information confidential and responses cannot be used against a person in any way.
Census takers are hired from local communities and can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact a regional census center (2020census.gov) to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
