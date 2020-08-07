In Itasca County, 52.7% of households have responded to the Census 2020.
With the timeline shortened by an entire month, there is no time to delay – everyone needs to respond in one of three ways:
· Online at my2020census.gov
· By phone at 844-330-2020
· By completing the form you received at your residence
Census Bureau workers will begin door knocking at non-responding households in Itasca County next week.
Below are the updated report of response rates. Zemple and Blackberry continue to lead the way, exceeding statewide response rates. Many smaller communities have made significant increases in responses.
City/Township
Response Rate
Zemple 75.9%
Blackberry 73.1%
Grand Rapids 69.9%
Spang 69.7%
Trout Lake 69.0%
La Prairie 68.3%
Nashwauk 67.9%
Harris 67.0%
Nashwauk 66.1%
Splithand 65.2%
Cohasset 64.7%
Coleraine 64.4%
Arbo 63.3%
Sago 62.2%
Morse 61.6%
Lawrence 59.4%
Marble 59.0%
Grattan 58.6%
Warba 57.6%
Greenway 57.6%
Moose Park 56.5%
Taconite 53.6%
Deer River 52.4%
Calumet 51.1%
Oteneagen 51.1%
Keewatin 49.9%
Feeley 49.6%
Wabana 47.8%
Effie 46.7%
Bigfork 45.6%
Lone Pine 45.3%
Deer River 44.5%
Bovey 42.9%
Goodland 42.4%
Nore 41.7%
Wildwood 40.6%
Alvwood 38.5%
Kinghurst 37.0%
Lake Jessie 34.6%
Bearville 33.1%
Stokes 33.1%
Ardenhurst 32.6%
Bigfork 32.0%
Hill City 31.9%
Wirt 31.7%
Bowstring 31.2%
Balsam 30.0%
Wawina 29.6%
Squaw Lake 27.7%
Third River 26.8%
Good Hope 26.0%
Marcell 25.8%
Sand Lake 25.1%
Max 24.8%
Carpenter 21.1%
Pomroy 20.8%
